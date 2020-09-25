scorecardresearch
Safety to be predominant factor in TikTok decision: Donald Trump

Trump's decision to approve a potential deal involving US companies taking a greater ownership share of TikTok will depend on the safety issue

President Donald Trump said on Thursday his decision on whether to approve a potential deal involving U.S. companies taking a greater ownership share of Chinese social media app TikTok will hinge primarily on the issue of safety.

"They're working to see if they can make a deal," he told reporters, adding that if a deal is made, it will be presented to him. "I'll either ... approve it or not. To me, safety is the predominant factor."

Also read: ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China amidst TikTok deal talks in US

