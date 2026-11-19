While the exact number of employees impacted remains unknown, the posts offer a glimpse into the immediate financial and professional challenges following the layoffs. They also suggest that the terms offered during the exit process may differ depending on an employee’s tenure and location.

MUST READ | Anthropic researcher calls for AI slowdown, warns superhuman systems could leave humans jobless

Salesforce layoffs - Employees share their exit experiences

One employee shared their experience in a Blind post titled ‘Salesforce Layoff (SMTS)’. The employee described receiving a meeting invitation from the employee relations team before being informed about the job cut.

Advertisement

“Today morning got the calendar invite from employee relations and had a meeting with the leader and HR. Got laid off and currently going through tough time processing it. Will be put on garden leave till Feb 1,” the employee wrote.

The employee also said they were looking for job referrals in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai. Their post listed their total compensation at Rs 45 lakh per annum until this month.

DON’T MISS | Nvidia’s future without Jensen Huang? Interim CEO reassures staff, announces early pay hikes

Another employee, who said they were also affected by the recent layoffs, shared a more detailed account of the possible severance arrangements. In a separate Blind post titled ‘Salesforce RIF: The severance might give you enough breathing room for a fresh start’, they said the package could include around two months of garden leave, along with additional weeks of pay depending on tenure and location.

Advertisement

“Some people have mentioned packages around 21 weeks, though it can vary,” the employee wrote, adding that the financial cushion could give affected workers time to plan their next career move.

These figures are based on employee discussions and have not been confirmed as standard severance terms by Salesforce.

Blind Post

Fresh job cuts extend beyond India

The latest reports from India come as Salesforce begins another round of workforce reductions globally. Business Insider, citing internal Slack messages, reported that employees across the company had been discussing job cuts this week. A senior manager handling IT compliance and content strategy also confirmed on LinkedIn that they and members of their team had been affected.

The company has not disclosed the total number of employees impacted or the departments facing reductions. Eligible employees in the US could receive up to 30 weeks of base salary under its severance policy, depending on their job level, tenure and age, according to internal documents reviewed by Business Insider.