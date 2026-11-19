Salesforce layoffs in India: Employees get garden leave, share exit terms and check severance
Salesforce layoffs in India: Employees get garden leave, share exit terms and check severance
The latest workforce reduction comes as the software giant continues to reshape its operations, with employee accounts pointing to different exit arrangements and uncertainty over how many jobs are affected.
FILE PHOTO:Salesforce employees in India discuss paid leave and severance after reported job cuts.
Salesforce employees affected by the latest round of job cuts in India are beginning to share details of their exit arrangements, with some discussing garden leave and severance that could extend to several weeks. The reports have surfaced on the anonymous workplace platform Blind, where affected workers have also started seeking referrals as they prepare for their next career move.
Advertisement
Garden leave means a company asks an employee to stay away from work during their notice period while continuing to pay their salary and applicable benefits.
While the exact number of employees impacted remains unknown, the posts offer a glimpse into the immediate financial and professional challenges following the layoffs. They also suggest that the terms offered during the exit process may differ depending on an employee’s tenure and location.
Salesforce layoffs - Employees share their exit experiences
One employee shared their experience in a Blind post titled ‘Salesforce Layoff (SMTS)’. The employee described receiving a meeting invitation from the employee relations team before being informed about the job cut.
Advertisement
“Today morning got the calendar invite from employee relations and had a meeting with the leader and HR. Got laid off and currently going through tough time processing it. Will be put on garden leave till Feb 1,” the employee wrote.
The employee also said they were looking for job referrals in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai. Their post listed their total compensation at Rs 45 lakh per annum until this month.
Another employee, who said they were also affected by the recent layoffs, shared a more detailed account of the possible severance arrangements. In a separate Blind post titled ‘Salesforce RIF: The severance might give you enough breathing room for a fresh start’, they said the package could include around two months of garden leave, along with additional weeks of pay depending on tenure and location.
Advertisement
“Some people have mentioned packages around 21 weeks, though it can vary,” the employee wrote, adding that the financial cushion could give affected workers time to plan their next career move.
These figures are based on employee discussions and have not been confirmed as standard severance terms by Salesforce.
Fresh job cuts extend beyond India
The latest reports from India come as Salesforce begins another round of workforce reductions globally. Business Insider, citing internal Slack messages, reported that employees across the company had been discussing job cuts this week. A senior manager handling IT compliance and content strategy also confirmed on LinkedIn that they and members of their team had been affected.
The company has not disclosed the total number of employees impacted or the departments facing reductions. Eligible employees in the US could receive up to 30 weeks of base salary under its severance policy, depending on their job level, tenure and age, according to internal documents reviewed by Business Insider.
Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.