Sam Altman shares family photo after Molotov attack, warns against rising AI hostility

The San Francisco residence of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was targeted in a suspected arson attempt after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at his home early in the morning, in an incident that has raised concerns about escalating hostility around artificial intelligence. Police have arrested a 20-year-old suspect, identified as Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama, in connection with the attack. No injuries were reported, with Altman noting that the device “bounced off the house and no one got hurt.”

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In the aftermath, Altman took to his personal blog to reflect on the incident, sharing a rare glimpse into his private life along with a broader commentary on the risks posed by increasingly charged public discourse. Posting a photograph of his husband, Oliver Mulherin, and their child, he wrote, “Here is a photo of my family. I love them more than anything.”

Altman said the decision to share the image publicly was deliberate. “Images have power, I hope,” he wrote, adding that he typically prefers to keep his family life private. “In this case I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me.”

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The OpenAI chief revealed that the attack took place around 3:45 am and admitted he had initially hesitated to publish his thoughts. However, the incident led him to reconsider the real-world consequences of rhetoric and media narratives. “Words have power too,” he wrote, referencing a recent “incendiary article” about him. “Now I am awake in the middle of the night and pissed, and thinking that I have underestimated the power of words and narratives.”

According to local reports, the suspect allegedly fled the scene after the attack but was later linked to a separate threat at OpenAI’s headquarters on 3rd Street. Police said a man threatened to set the building on fire, and officers subsequently identified and detained the same individual connected to the earlier incident.

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Beyond the immediate incident, Altman used the blog to outline his views on artificial intelligence and its societal impact. He described AI as a transformative force, writing, “AI will be the most powerful tool for expanding human capability and potential that anyone has ever seen.” At the same time, he acknowledged widespread concerns, stating, “The fear and anxiety about AI is justified… we have to get safety right.”

Altman also emphasised the need for broader access and accountability in AI development. “AI has to be democratized; power cannot be too concentrated,” he said, warning against control being limited to a few organisations. He further highlighted the importance of adapting quickly to the evolving technology, noting that society is still grappling with its long-term implications.

While welcoming “good-faith criticism and debate,” Altman cautioned against escalating hostility. He concluded with a pointed appeal: “We should de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics and try to have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally.”

The incident underscores the increasingly high-stakes environment surrounding AI development, where technological ambition, public anxiety, and personal risk are becoming deeply intertwined.