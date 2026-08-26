Sam Altman wants AI to have its ‘iPhone moment’; Here’s what it needs to learn from Apple

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AI awaiting iPhone moment

Altman said that AI today is like smartphones before the iPhone arrived. While smartphones existed, the majority of people used devices running Windows CE, Nokia software, and PalmOS. Then Apple launched the iPhone, which made smartphones much more intuitive and accessible to consumers.

“We have all of the technological pieces, but we have not had the iPhone moment of completely changing how someone interfaces with technology,” Altman said. He also said that OpenAI and other AI companies are still hunting for the magic formula to transform AI and bring it to everyday use.

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Altman highlighted that he hasn't always been good at focusing on truly important ideas. He talked about Steve Jobs' way of saying “no” to many good ideas. Altman says he struggles with this approach and admits that he is bad at killing good ideas.

AI to open new opportunities

Altman claims that AI will bring several new opportunities and will allow people to launch small businesses, hinting that AI could lead to an unprecedented boom in entrepreneurship. People could use AI to automate tasks, build products, provide services, and run businesses with fewer resources.

He also believes that personal interaction, handmade products, and offline experiences or services will still remain in demand as people seek authentic, human experiences in an increasingly AI-driven world.