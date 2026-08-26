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Sam Altman wants AI to have its ‘iPhone moment’; Here’s what it needs to learn from Apple

Sam Altman wants AI to have its ‘iPhone moment’; Here’s what it needs to learn from Apple

Sam Altman says Apple has an important lesson for AI companies and acknowledges that he was too optimistic about how quickly AI would transform the economy.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Sam Altman wants AI to have its ‘iPhone moment’; Here’s what it needs to learn from AppleOpenAI, and other AI companies are still hunting for the magic formula to transform AI, and bring it to everyday use.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claims that artificial intelligence (AI) is yet to reach a breakthrough moment, and he compares the success to how Apple’s iPhone transformed the smartphone industry. In the David Senra podcast episode, Altman said that AI is still waiting for its “iPhone moment”

He believes that Apple has an important lesson for AI companies, and he acknowledged that he was too optimistic about how quickly AI would transform the economy. However, he also believed that AI could open new businesses and opportunities.

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Must read: OpenAI loses another executive: Chris Malone, head of data centres exits amid executive shake-up

AI awaiting iPhone moment 

Altman said that AI today is like smartphones before the iPhone arrived. While smartphones existed, the majority of people used devices running Windows CE, Nokia software, and PalmOS. Then Apple launched the iPhone, which made smartphones much more intuitive and accessible to consumers.

“We have all of the technological pieces, but we have not had the iPhone moment of completely changing how someone interfaces with technology,” Altman said. He also said that OpenAI and other AI companies are still hunting for the magic formula to transform AI and bring it to everyday use.

Must read: Apple vs OpenAI: Legal battle escalates as iPhone maker rejects dismissal plea

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Altman highlighted that he hasn't always been good at focusing on truly important ideas. He talked about Steve Jobs' way of saying “no” to many good ideas. Altman says he struggles with this approach and admits that he is bad at killing good ideas.

AI to open new opportunities

Altman claims that AI will bring several new opportunities and will allow people to launch small businesses, hinting that AI could lead to an unprecedented boom in entrepreneurship. People could use AI to automate tasks, build products, provide services, and run businesses with fewer resources.

He also believes that personal interaction, handmade products, and offline experiences or services will still remain in demand as people seek authentic, human experiences in an increasingly AI-driven world.

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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 12:30 PM IST
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