Samsung announces Galaxy A Event for March 17: Here’s what’s coming

Samsung just launched their flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series last month offering some top-of-the-line specs. Now, it is gearing up to bring in some cheaper phones for its fans and has announced the Galaxy A Event that is scheduled for March 17 at 10AM ET (which is 7:30PM IST).

Samsung’s Galaxy A series is a suite of devices that bring most of the brand’s best features without costing as much as the S series or the Z series. With the Galaxy A Event, Samsung is essentially refreshing its A series for the year.

Exactly a year after launching the Galaxy Ax2, Samsung is set to launch the 2022 lot of A series smartphones, and while they are not “unpacking” anything this time around, the invite makes it evident that the event is going to be all about the new affordable devices.

Rumours and speculations regarding what Samsung might launch at this event has floating around for a while now and the Samsung Galaxy A53 is definitely expected.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 succeeds the Samsung Galaxy A52 and is expected to launch with the Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood, a 6.5-inch display, and a 64MP primary camera on the back.

We also expect to see the Samsung Galaxy A33 and the Samsung Galaxy A73 at the event. The Samsung Galaxy A33 should launch with the Exynos 1280, like the Galaxy A53, but the Samsung Galaxy A73 should launch with the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is also expected to bring in a 108MP camera on the back, but recent reports suggest that might not happen.

All the three A series devices should be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charge support. Also, it is possible that Samsung might not ship chargers with these smartphones.

The event will be streamed live on samsung.com, Samsung’s newsroom, and the official YouTube channel.

