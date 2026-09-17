Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 9 with Android 17: Galaxy phones getting update and new features

Samsung begins rolling out One UI 9 with Android 17: Galaxy phones getting update and new features

Samsung's latest software update brings new AI tools, security features and device support, while the Android 17-based interface begins expanding beyond the company's newest Galaxy models to more users worldwide.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 9 with Android 17: Galaxy phones getting update and new featuresSamsung's One UI 9 brings Android 17, new AI tools and security features to Galaxy devices.(Photo: Samsung)

Samsung has started the official rollout of One UI 9, bringing its latest Galaxy AI features and software changes to more devices. The update began rolling out on Wednesday, September 16, starting with the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung had already rolled out the software on its latest foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8. Built on Android 17, One UI 9 focuses on making Galaxy devices more personal, useful and secure, with new AI-powered tools for video, daily briefings, translations and privacy. 

Advertisement

Must Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 to launch in October: Check launch date, expected features, and more

One UI 9 brings new Galaxy AI features

One UI 9 introduces My FanCam, which automatically tracks a selected person in a recorded video and keeps them centred as the scene moves. Samsung says the feature can help you create social-ready videos with less manual editing. The updated Now Brief also gets Generative and Editable Cards, allowing you to customise daily summaries across areas such as health, weather and video.

Must Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series price hike likely to come soon: What it could mean for Indian buyers

Samsung has also added Now Nudge, which provides context-aware suggestions during everyday tasks. Creative Studio can suggest image-generation ideas based on upcoming events, while Interpreter gets a new Thread View to help you follow translated conversations. Document Scan can now handle curved book pages and folded corners, while Voice Recorder presents summaries using headings and tables.

Advertisement

Security and device support get an upgrade

One UI 9 also adds new security-focused features. Security Brief brings alerts about malware, apps from unknown sources and unnecessary permissions to Now Brief, while Privacy Alerts use on-device AI to identify potential privacy risks, including unnecessary attempts to access permissions in the background. Samsung is also expanding Scam Detection to more countries and languages, with India included in the rollout.

The Warranty and Care feature brings device support into Settings, allowing you to check warranty coverage, run self-diagnostics, view repair estimates, manage Samsung Care+ and book service appointments. The wider rollout starts with the Galaxy S26 series, while One UI 9 has already been rolled out to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 and Flip 8. Samsung says the update will gradually expand to its other Galaxy devices.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more