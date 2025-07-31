Samsung 'Big Bespoke AI Fest' Independence Day sale is here with offers on home appliances

Samsung has announced a new promotional campaign to mark India’s Independence Day, offering discounts and benefits on its range of AI-enabled Bespoke digital appliances. Titled ‘The Big Bespoke AI Fest’, the limited-time event will be held from 1 to 17 August 2025, both online and at select retail outlets across India.

Advertisement

As part of the campaign, Samsung is promoting its smart home lineup, which includes refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwaves equipped with artificial intelligence features. The company is offering cashback of up to ₹50,000 on select models, including its recently launched 25kg Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, a washer-dryer designed for large households.

Other offers include:

₹20,000 cashback on the flagship French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub

Up to ₹20,000 off on Side-by-Side Refrigerators

Up to ₹10,000 off on Front Load Washing Machines

Up to ₹4,500 off on Top Load models

Up to ₹7,000 off on Frost Free Refrigerators

To further incentivise purchases, Samsung is providing zero down payment and a ‘1 EMI off’ scheme for select models under its 20/5 finance plan. This plan allows consumers to pay over 20 months with no-cost EMIs, with Samsung covering the first EMI.

Advertisement

Samsung is also offering extended warranty coverage on various products.

20-year warranty on Digital Inverter Compressors (refrigerators) and Digital Inverter Motors (washing machines)

10-year warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavities (microwaves)

5-year comprehensive warranty on select air conditioners

Samsung is also providing free professional installation on its 5 Star-rated Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioners.

These offers will be available on Samsung’s official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and authorised retail stores across India. According to the company, this initiative aims to make connected and intelligent living more accessible to Indian households.