Samsung brings glasses-free 3D gaming to India with 2025 Odyssey monitor lineup

Samsung has launched its 2025 range of Odyssey gaming monitors in India, including an India-first glasses-free 3D gaming monitor.

The new lineup, which includes the Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, and Odyssey G9, is aimed at gamers, content creators, and professionals looking for premium visual performance.

Odyssey 3D: Glasses-free 3D Gaming Experience

The 27" IPS panel is powered by advanced eye-tracking technology and view mapping algorithms to render immersive 3D visuals without the need for external accessories.

It features a refresh rate of 165Hz and a 1ms response time, along with AMD FreeSync support for smooth gameplay. The monitor includes AI-powered video conversion technology that transforms standard content into 3D, further expanding its use beyond gaming.

Additional features such as spatial audio with built-in speakers and edge lighting contribute to a more engaging user experience. Samsung is also working with global developers such as Nexon to optimise upcoming games for this next-generation display.

Odyssey OLED G8

The G8 is available in both 27" and 32" variants. It is the world’s first 4K OLED gaming monitor to offer a 240Hz refresh rate. It has a response time of just 0.03ms, making it an optimal choice for professional gamers. It is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, supporting a near-infinite contrast ratio for deeper blacks and more vivid colour reproduction.

The display also incorporates a glare-free coating, reducing screen reflections by 56% according to Samsung. To prevent OLED burn-in, Samsung has introduced its proprietary OLED Safeguard+ system, which includes a Dynamic Cooling System with Pulsating Heat Pipe technology, which is used for the first time in a monitor. The monitor is housed in a slim metal chassis.

Odyssey G9: A 49" Curved Display

The G9 features a dual QHD (5120 x 1440) curved display with a 1000R curvature for an ultra-wide field of view. The Odyssey G9 supports a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, along with AMD FreeSync Premium.

The monitor also includes advanced multitasking features such as Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes, enabling users to view content from multiple sources simultaneously. The Auto Source Switch+ feature automatically detects and displays input from connected devices.

Price and Availability

Odyssey 3D is priced at ₹1,27,299

Odyssey OLED G8 27" model costs ₹91,299, and the 32" model ₹1,18,999

Odyssey G9 curved monitor costs ₹94,099

Samsung is also offering launch benefits of up to ₹10,000. All models are now available via Samsung.com, leading e-commerce platforms, and major retail outlets across the country.