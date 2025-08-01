Samsung confirms that its tri-fold phone and Project Moohan XR headset are coming in 2025

Samsung has officially confirmed plans to introduce two major next-generation products by the end of 2025: its first tri-fold smartphone and the long-awaited Project Moohan XR headset. The announcement was made during the company’s Q2 2025 earnings call, where it outlined its ambitions to lead the market through new form factors and immersive technologies.

Galaxy Z Trifold: What to expect

The tri-fold smartphone, which may be branded as the Galaxy Z Trifold or Galaxy G Fold, is expected to launch within the next five months, possibly around October. According to reports, the device will feature a unique “Z-shaped” folding mechanism, with both sides folding inward to create a compact form factor. It will be similar to the Huawei Mate XT trifold device launched late last year.

A leaked tutorial video from a beta build of One UI 8 appears to support earlier prototype designs first revealed at CES 2022, showing a triple-folding screen with three panels and an external cover display. The rear panel on one side is expected to house a triple-camera setup similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series. Interestingly, the hinges could feature asymmetrical sizing to enable a cleaner, flatter fold.

In terms of build and performance, the device is rumoured to include a titanium frame for durability and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chip, likely customised for Galaxy devices.

Project Moohan: Samsung’s XR push

Also due this year is Samsung’s first mixed reality headset, developed under the codename Project Moohan. The company confirmed the device is part of its push to expand its ecosystem through “innovative form factors” such as XR and foldables.

Project Moohan will run on Google’s Android XR operating system and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chipset. It is expected to feature 1.3-inch OLEDoS displays from Sony, capable of 4K resolution and a pixel density of 3,800ppi. Full-colour pass-through video is also expected, putting it in direct competition with Apple’s Vision Pro.

In terms of software, the headset will support a range of existing smartphone apps via the Google Play Store, while Samsung and Google are also working on native XR experiences. These may include a redesigned YouTube app with a virtual screen and a version of Google Photos capable of displaying 3D images. Google’s Gemini AI will serve as the central assistant, enabling voice and gesture-based control, with physical controllers offered for more precise input.

What’s next?

Alongside the tri-fold phone and XR headset, Samsung is also preparing to launch the Galaxy S25 FE and the Tab S11 series later this year, potentially around the same timeframe. With multiple major hardware releases on the horizon, Samsung may host another Galaxy Unpacked event before the year’s end.

Global availability for both the tri-fold phone and Project Moohan remains uncertain. While the devices are confirmed for release in 2025, earlier reports suggest initial rollouts could be limited to South Korea and China.