Samsung debuts 200MP camera lens ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra launch

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its latest image sensor, the ISOCELL HP2, which boasts a 200-megapixel resolution. The new camera module has already entered mass production stage and will in all likelihood make its debut with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which will be launched on February 1.

The improvement is not only in the resolution. According to Samsung, the lens will get improved pixel technology for better mobile image quality in its premium smartphones. The ISOCELL HP2 packs 200-million 0.6-micrometer pixels in a 1/1.3-inch optical format, a sensor size commonly used in 108-megapixel main smartphone cameras. This will allow for higher resolutions in high-end smartphones without larger camera bumps.

New Tetra2pixel Technology

The sensor also features Samsung's advanced pixel-binning technology, Tetra2pixel, which simulates different pixel sizes to adapt to varying lighting levels. When in low-light environments, the sensor can transform into a 1.2-micrometer 50-megapixel or 2.4-micrometer 12.5-megapixel image sensor by binding four to 16 neighboring pixels. For fuller 8K video, the sensor switches to 1.2-micrometer 50-megapixel mode to capture more of the scene.

Additionally, the ISOCELL HP2 is equipped with Samsung's Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology, which Samsung claims enhances the pixel's capacity by over 33 per cent. This essentially leads to reduced instances of overexposure and enhances color reproduction in bright light conditions.

The sensor also gets a technology called Super QPD which offers improved auto-focusing in low-light settings and the DSG feature for enhanced HDR performance in 50-megapixel mode.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP camera

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the Samsung flagship this year and it will build on the strengths of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This includes a high-definition camera. Samsung offered 100X zoom capability with the S22 Ultra and that might get enhanced further with the help of the new 200MP camera lens. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus may continue to use the 50MP camera lens.

