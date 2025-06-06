Samsung expands Finance+ to Bespoke AI Appliances in India with quick loan approvals, flexible EMIs and more

Samsung India has announced the expansion of its digital financing platform, Samsung Finance+, to now include its Bespoke AI range of home appliances. This move enables Indian consumers to purchase premium AI-powered refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners with instant loan approvals and flexible EMIs, all through a fully digital, paperless process.
Developed by the Samsung R&D Institute in Bangalore and Delhi, the updated Samsung Finance+ service is available both online at Samsung.com and at offline retail stores. Loans can be approved in as little as 15 minutes after a quick KYC and credit scoring check, with minimal documentation required.
“At Samsung, we are committed to making premium technology accessible to consumers across India, and Samsung Finance+ is a testament to our vision,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances, Samsung India. “By combining digital innovation with seamless and hassle-free accessibility, we are simplifying the financing process and expanding financial inclusion.”
Samsung has partnered with DMI Finance to facilitate the loans, a financial institution known for its digital lending solutions. The service is expected to significantly ease the purchasing journey for consumers looking to upgrade to AI-enabled appliances without bearing the upfront financial burden.
At retail outlets, customers can access Samsung Finance+ through a dedicated desk, where they simply submit their electronic documents for verification. Upon approval, they can immediately finalise their purchase with customisable EMI options tailored to their financial needs.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine