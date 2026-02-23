Samsung expands Galaxy AI capabilities with Perplexity: What the S26 lineup will do?

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch is just days away, and the South Korean giant has announced to supercharge Galaxy AI capabilities with Perplexity integration. The company is teasing the integration as a multi-agent ecosystem “to make everyday interactions easier.”

In a press note, Samsung highlighted that people have started to rely heavily on AI agents. The company said, “Nearly 8 in 10 users now rely on more than two types of AI agents.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

To keep up with the transition, Samsung is integrating Perplexity as an “additional AI agent” to upcoming Galaxy devices, presumably, the Galaxy S26 series. The AI chatbot will be integrated across the Samsung ecosystem, including first-party apps such as Samsung Notes, Clock, Gallery, Reminder and Calendar, as well as select third-party apps.

Won-Joon Choi, President, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of the R&D Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “We’ve been committed to building an open and inclusive integrated AI ecosystem that gives users more choice, flexibility and control to get complex tasks done quickly and easily. Galaxy AI acts as an orchestrator, bringing together different forms of AI into a single, natural, cohesive experience.”

To activate Perplexity, users just have to command “Hey Plex,” or via the quick-access controls by simply pressing and holding the side button. This AI agent is reportedly designed to help users reduce the effort required for conducting day-to-day tasks and routines. Since it is integrated directly into Samsung’s ecosystem, it will provide users with a natural and more contextual experience.

Advertisement

As mentioned, we expect to see Perplexity being integrated into the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, which will likely consist of three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The phones will officially debut on February 25, 2026, and the launch is expected to spotlight new Galaxy AI capabilities, signalling a deeper push toward on-device intelligence and smarter search experiences.