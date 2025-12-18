Samsung expands premium Micro RGB TV range with new sizes and advanced AI for 2026

Samsung Electronics has announced a significant expansion of its technology portfolio for 2026, revealing a new "AI-Connected Living" appliance range, especially an expanded lineup of premium Micro RGB televisions. The announcement comes ahead of the CES 2026 trade show in Las Vegas, where the company plans to showcase how artificial intelligence can be used to provide personalised care and improved hardware performance in their new televisions and across a home.

Samsung is moving its flagship Micro RGB technology into more mainstream sizes for 2026. The new lineup expands beyond massive cinematic displays to include 55, 65, 75, 85, 100, and 115-inch models.

Advanced AI Processing: Each set is equipped with the "Micro RGB AI Engine Pro" chipset, supporting 4K AI Upscaling and an AI Motion Enhancer to refine clarity and motion in real time. The displays achieve 100% of the BT.2020 wide colour gamut for hyper-real hues.

Intelligent Companion: The "Vision AI Companion" integrates large language model (LLM) intelligence with Bixby, allowing for conversational searches, proactive recommendations, and access to tools like "Live Translate."

Immersive Sound: All 2026 models will feature "Eclipsa Audio," a new spatial sound system designed to deliver immersive 3D audio alongside existing Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony support.

Jeong Seung Moon, EVP at Samsung Electronics, noted that these upgrades were developed by integrating "valuable customer feedback" with the company's long-standing research and development expertise. Attendees of CES 2026 will be able to experience these innovations firsthand at Samsung’s showroom in the Wynn Las Vegas from 6th to 9th January.