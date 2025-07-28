Samsung explores partnership with OpenAI, Perplexity; could drop Gemini in S26 series

Samsung is reportedly considering a major shake-up of the AI features powering its upcoming Galaxy S26 series, expected to launch in early 2026. The company, which currently relies heavily on Google's Gemini AI, is in active talks with multiple vendors, including OpenAI and Perplexity, according to comments made by a senior executive to Bloomberg News.

Choi Won-Joon, President and COO of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience division, said the company wants to give users more flexibility and choice when it comes to AI agents on their devices. “We are talking to multiple vendors,” Choi told Bloomberg. “As long as these AI agents are competitive and can provide the best user experiences, we are open to any AI agent out there.”

Perplexity Deal Could Bring Major Software Overhaul

One of the standout names in Samsung’s AI talks is Perplexity, a startup gaining traction for its AI-powered search engine. Reports suggest Samsung is close to finalising a deal that would see Perplexity’s technologies integrated deeply into the Galaxy ecosystem. This could include features inside the Samsung Internet browser and potentially even Bixby, Samsung’s native voice assistant.

Earlier reports also indicated Samsung and Perplexity may collaborate on an “AI-infused” operating system and a standalone “AI agents” app, which could allow users to choose between different assistants, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

Hardware Uncertainty: Exynos or Snapdragon for Galaxy S26?

While software discussions are underway, hardware decisions for the Galaxy S26 remain undecided. According to Bloomberg, Samsung has yet to determine whether it will use its in-house Exynos 2600 chip or Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, which is expected to be announced in September.

Samsung’s recent launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 series saw a mix of chip choices, the Fold featuring Snapdragon’s Elite for Galaxy chip and the Flip models powered by Exynos, indicating the company may continue with region-based chip differentiation.

Apple’s Foldable Plans May Add to Samsung’s Pressure

Adding to the competitive landscape, Samsung could soon face direct competition from Apple in the foldable smartphone segment. Analysts predict Apple’s first foldable iPhone could arrive in 2026, potentially featuring “crease-free” displays supplied by Samsung Display, giving the Korean firm a supply chain advantage even as it faces software rivalry.