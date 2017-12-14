This is how Samsung's flagship Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will look like; leaked in renders

While most of the world is speculating which smartphone was the best in 2017, Samsung is all ready for its next bout in the flagship segment. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ earlier than usual. We get a stronger case to back this piece of information because the flagship has been leaking in more and more instances.

If the recent renders are to be believed, there is nothing left to imagine when it comes to Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The renders fall in line with previous leaks which make it rather clear that Samsung's smaller Galaxy S9 will not feature a dual-lens setup.

The renders from SamsungMobile.News show that the device will have a single lens on the back. However, the Galaxy S9+ will feature a new dual-lens setup. New, because Samsung will not be placing both lenses horizontally, like in the Note 8 but vertically in the centre of the back panel.

The absence of a second lens on the smartphone is further verified by a leaked schematic of the Galaxy S9. The schematic also confirms the placement of the finger print sensor. Unlike a few early reports, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will not feature an under-screen fingerprint sensor. Instead, the company will go for a more conventionally place module under the camera.

After receiving various complaints regarding the placement of the positioning of the fingerprint sensor next to the camera module, Samsung has made the necessary changes to make the device more ergonomic.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are both expected to feature Samsung's latest Exynos 9-seires chipsets. The processor will also be supported by either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. In terms of camera, the S9 might feature a 12Megapixel sensor and the Galaxy S+ with a setup similar to Galaxy Note 8.