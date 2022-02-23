Samsung Galaxy A03 to launch in India soon, prices leaked

Samsung had announced the Samsung Galaxy A03 in December last year and the smartphone is finally about to be launched in India. And we know that might happen soon because the prices of the Samsung Galaxy A03 have been leaked in India along with some other details. Shared by tipster Mukul Sharma with MySmartPrice, the smartphone is going up for sale in two configurations in the country - a 3GB/32GB and a 4GB/64GB.

Samsung Galaxy A03 price

Reports state that the 3GB/32GB Samsung Galaxy A03 will cost Rs 10,499 and the 4GB/64GB variant will cost Rs 11,999. Additionally, Sharma mentioned that the dealer price for the 3GB/32GB variant will be Rs 10,193, while the dealer price for the 4GB/64GB variant will be Rs 11,650.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specs

We know that the Samsung Galaxy A03 is going to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 1560 x 720 pixel resolution and an Infinity-V notch. The smartphone will be powered by an octo-core UniSoC processor paired with a IMG8322 CPU. It is going to run Android 11 out-of-the-box with OneUI layer on top.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is going to have dual rear cameras with an LED flash. The camera set-up on the back includes a 48MP primary shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, there is going to be a 5MP shooter on the front.

The smartphone has a 5,0000mAh battery under the hood and connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A03 include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro-SD card slot, it supports Dual-SIM, 4G. WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. There is also support for Dolby Atmos on the Samsung Galaxy A03.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is going to be available in three colours - Black, Red, and Blue. We don’t know exactly when Samsung plans to launch this device, but it should be soon.

Also Read: Samsung S22 series pre-booking to go live at 6pm today

Also Read: Waiting for foldable iPhone? New leak suggests delay in Apple's plans to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3