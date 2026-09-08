Samsung Galaxy A37 and A57 prices hiked by up to ₹11,000 : Check the latest prices of all variants

According to Samsung's price revision document dated September 2026, the Galaxy A37 sees price changes across its 8GB and 12GB configurations, while the Galaxy A57 also gets a higher price tag for its 8GB variant. For you considering either handset, the prices mean checking the exact RAM and storage combination is more important, as the increase varies by configuration.

Galaxy A57 price rises

The Samsung Galaxy A57 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is now available at ₹62,999. It was launched at ₹56,999, meaning buyers now pay ₹6,000 more for the configuration.

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The Galaxy A57 with 12GB RAM and 256GB now costs ₹72,499, up from ₹67,499, showcasing a ₹5,000 price hike. However, this storage model is currently unavailable.

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Galaxy A37 also gets multiple price hikes

The Samsung Galaxy A37 8GB RAM with 128GB storage now costs ₹46,999, up from its launch price of ₹41,999. This represents a ₹5,000 increase.

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is now priced at ₹54,499, compared with its launch price of ₹47,499, marking a ₹7,000 hike.

The Galaxy A37 12GB RAM with 256GB storage has also become more expensive. One listed current price is ₹63,999, against the launch price of ₹52,999, translating to a ₹11,000 increase.

The price revisions vary depending on the Galaxy A-series configuration you choose. If you are planning to buy either phone, check the RAM and storage combination carefully before making your purchase.