Samsung Galaxy A37 gets Android 17 update with One UI 9.0 and new privacy feature

According to SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 9.0 update, based on Android 17, to Galaxy A37 users in Europe following its initial release in South Korea. The update carries firmware version A376BXXU5BZI6.

The new software adds more Quick Panel customisation options, giving you greater control over frequently used settings. Samsung DeX and Samsung Notes also receive improvements, alongside accessibility upgrades. A location privacy indicator is another addition intended to make location-related activity clearer.

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However, Galaxy A37 owners should not expect all the new Galaxy AI features associated with One UI 9.0. According to SamMobile's earlier coverage, the new AI features won't come to Galaxy A-series phones. The update instead focuses on interface changes, productivity tools and accessibility improvements. The Galaxy A37 launched in March 2026 with One UI 8.5. Samsung has committed to six years of major software and security updates for the device.

How to check for the One UI 9.0 update

To check availability, open Settings on your Galaxy A37, select Software update, and tap Check for updates. If the update has reached your device, the phone should display the download option.

Samsung is rolling out the software in stages, so availability may vary by region. The company has not disclosed the update's download size or security patch level. Review the update details on your phone before installing.

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The latest release brings Android 17 to the Galaxy A37, but in markets where the rollout hasn't begun, you may have to wait for the update to become available.