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Samsung Galaxy A37 gets Android 17 update with One UI 9.0 and new privacy feature

Samsung Galaxy A37 gets Android 17 update with One UI 9.0 and new privacy feature

Samsung is expanding its latest software rollout beyond South Korea, bringing interface customisation, productivity improvements and privacy-related changes to more Galaxy A37 users.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026 10:05 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A37 gets Android 17 update with One UI 9.0 and new privacy featureSamsung Galaxy A37 gets One UI 9.0 with Android 17. (Photo: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A37 users could soon explore new software features as Samsung expands its latest Android update to more markets. The update moves the mid-range smartphone to a newer version of Samsung's One UI interface, bringing changes that could affect everyday use. While the rollout has begun internationally, keep a few things in mind before installing it, including the features arriving on the device and what Galaxy A-series owners may miss.

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Galaxy A37 Android 17 update brings new features

According to SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 9.0 update, based on Android 17, to Galaxy A37 users in Europe following its initial release in South Korea. The update carries firmware version A376BXXU5BZI6.

The new software adds more Quick Panel customisation options, giving you greater control over frequently used settings. Samsung DeX and Samsung Notes also receive improvements, alongside accessibility upgrades. A location privacy indicator is another addition intended to make location-related activity clearer.

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However, Galaxy A37 owners should not expect all the new Galaxy AI features associated with One UI 9.0. According to SamMobile's earlier coverage, the new AI features won't come to Galaxy A-series phones. The update instead focuses on interface changes, productivity tools and accessibility improvements. The Galaxy A37 launched in March 2026 with One UI 8.5. Samsung has committed to six years of major software and security updates for the device.

How to check for the One UI 9.0 update

To check availability, open Settings on your Galaxy A37, select Software update, and tap Check for updates. If the update has reached your device, the phone should display the download option.

Samsung is rolling out the software in stages, so availability may vary by region. The company has not disclosed the update's download size or security patch level. Review the update details on your phone before installing.

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The latest release brings Android 17 to the Galaxy A37, but in markets where the rollout hasn't begun, you may have to wait for the update to become available.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026 10:05 AM IST
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