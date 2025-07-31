Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop with Snapdragon X, 27 hours battery launched at ₹64,990

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Book 4 Edge in India, its latest AI-powered laptop designed to enhance connectivity and productivity across devices. The launch marks the brand’s continued focus on integrating artificial intelligence into its consumer electronics ecosystem.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor, featuring 45 TOPS of NPU performance for fast, on-device AI tasks. The laptop also comes with Qualcomm’s Adreno graphics and offers a range of AI capabilities, such as Cocreator for generating artwork from sketches and prompts, and Windows Studio Effects for video calls, which includes features like background blur, voice focus and eye contact correction.

Samsung has integrated several Galaxy AI tools into the PC, including Chat Assist and Live Translate, aiming to offer a seamless user experience across its smartphones and computers. The device supports continuity features such as Link to Windows, Multi Control and Second Screen, allowing users to mirror their smartphone display on the laptop or operate both devices with a single keyboard and mouse.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge features a 15-inch anti-glare display, Wi-Fi 7 support, and a 1080p HD webcam. It is available in a lightweight, ultra-portable design with a battery life of up to 27 hours. The laptop is constructed using a variety of recycled materials, including plastics, glass and aluminium, and comes in an Arctic Blue colour.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is now available at a launch price of ₹64,990, with a cashback offer of ₹5,000 on select bank transactions, bringing the effective price down to ₹59,990. It can be purchased via Samsung’s official website, the Samsung Shop app, Flipkart, Samsung Experience Stores, and select offline retailers across India.