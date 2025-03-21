Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series now available for purchase: Check out prices, offers and more

Samsung has announced the nationwide availability of its latest AI-powered laptop range, the Galaxy Book5 series, in India. The series, which was launched 10 days ago, is now officially on sale, featuring advanced AI capabilities, extended battery life, and Intel Core Ultra processors. Prices start at ₹114,900, which is ₹15,000 lower than its predecessor, the Galaxy Book4 series. Here's a quick recap on what the Galaxy Book5 series is all about.

The Galaxy Book5 series brings Galaxy AI to Samsung’s laptop range, with features such as AI Select and Photo Remaster. The devices also integrate Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC experience for improved productivity.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) with Intel AI Boost, the laptops offer improved processing power, enhanced graphics, and better energy efficiency. Samsung claims a battery life of 25 hours on the Galaxy Book5 series, with fast-charging capabilities.

Speaking about the availability, Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, said, "The new Galaxy Book5 series is a testament to our vision of making AI-powered computing more intuitive, intelligent, and accessible. These laptops redefine productivity, creativity, and entertainment, whether you're a professional, a student, or a creator."

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Book5 series is now available for purchase in India in three variants:

Galaxy Book5 360 (15" model): Starting at ₹1,14,900

Galaxy Book5 Pro (14" & 16" models): Starting at ₹1,31,990

Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 (16" models): Starting at ₹1,55,990

Customers can buy the devices through Samsung.com, Samsung Smart Cafés, select authorised retail stores, and other online portals. Samsung is also offering bank cashback of up to ₹10,000, as well as Galaxy Buds3 Pro at a discounted price of ₹7,999 (originally ₹19,999). Additionally, students can avail a 10% discount.

Namit Sinha, Country Head – Device Partner Sales, Microsoft India, commented, "The Galaxy Book5 series, powered by Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC experience and Intel’s Core Ultra processors, brings intelligent computing, optimised workflows, and greater efficiency to Indian consumers."