Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE launched: Check design, features, specifications here

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds3 FE, the latest addition to its wireless earbud lineup. The new model is aimed at offering premium features at a more accessible price point, while expanding the company’s Galaxy ecosystem to a wider audience.

The Galaxy Buds3 FE introduce Samsung’s updated Blade design, featuring a matte dual-tone finish with semi-transparent accents. The earbuds include a larger speaker for improved sound quality, delivering deeper bass and clearer treble. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) has also been upgraded to reduce ambient noise, while call quality is enhanced through an adjusted microphone position and the company’s Crystal Clear Call technology, which uses machine learning to separate speech from background sounds.

Samsung has placed emphasis on ease of use, with intuitive pinch and swipe controls, a pairing button on the charging cradle, and Auto Switch technology for seamless transitions between Galaxy devices. Battery life offers up to six hours of playback with ANC enabled (extending to 24 hours with the case), or up to 8.5 hours without ANC (30 hours with the case).

The earbuds also integrate Galaxy AI features, allowing users to interact hands-free through voice commands, check messages and schedules, or use real-time translation when paired with the Galaxy AI Interpreter app.

Rated IP54 for water resistance, the Galaxy Buds3 FE will be available in Black and Grey from 5 September. However, the India price is yet to be revealed.