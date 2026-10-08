Samsung Galaxy deals on Amazon: S25 Ultra at ₹89,999, Z Fold 7 gets ₹75,000 off

Samsung Galaxy S25 series and Fold 7 deals

The Galaxy S25 is available for ₹65,800, down from ₹94,999. It features a 6.2-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and a 4,000mAh battery. Its camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at ₹89,999, down from ₹1,29,999. It gets a 6.9-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, 200MP main camera, built-in S Pen and 5,000mAh battery.

The slim Galaxy S25 Edge is available for ₹66,900, down from ₹1,09,999. It measures 5.8mm thick and weighs 163 grams, while offering a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display and 200MP camera.

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The Galaxy S25 FE drops to ₹54,999 from ₹89,999, with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, 50MP camera and 4,900mAh battery.

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For foldable buyers, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs ₹1,29,999, down from ₹2,04,999. It combines a thinner design with a 200MP camera and Samsung says its processor is 38% faster than the Fold 6.

Galaxy S26 series gets lower prices

The Galaxy S26 is priced at ₹89,999, down from ₹1,17,999, and offers a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, 50MP camera and 4,300mAh battery, alongside Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy S26 Plus costs ₹1,14,999, down from ₹1,39,999, with a larger 6.7-inch display and 4,900mAh battery.

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The Galaxy S26 Ultra is available for ₹1,24,999, compared with ₹1,69,999 earlier. It brings a 6.9-inch QHD+ display, 200MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and Privacy Display.

Finally, the Galaxy S26 FE is priced at ₹72,999, down from ₹1,09,999, with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, Exynos 2500 and 50MP camera with OIS.