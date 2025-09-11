Samsung Galaxy F17 5G launched with Exynos chip, slim design and 5000mAh battery

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F17 5G in India, adding to its Galaxy F series lineup. The device is positioned as one of the slimmest smartphones in its segment.

Design & Build

The Galaxy F17 5G stands out as one of the slimmest smartphones in its segment, measuring just 7.5 mm thick. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, offering enhanced durability against scratches and drops. The phone also carries an IP54 rating for resistance to dust and water splashes. Samsung is offering the handset in two colour options: Violet Pop and Neo Black.

Display

The device features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Performance

Powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1330 processor, the Galaxy F17 5G is designed to handle multitasking and demanding applications smoothly. Samsung has integrated several AI-driven features, including Circle to Search with Google for image, text and music search, and Gemini Live for real-time AI interactions. The device will also receive six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

Battery and Charging

The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery, supported by 25W fast charging.

Camera

On the rear, the Galaxy F17 5G offers a triple camera system, led by a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is a 13MP camera.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy F17 5G is now available across Samsung retail outlets, Samsung.com and Flipkart. Pricing in India is as follows:

4GB + 128GB: ₹13,999 (includes ₹500 cashback on UPI and HDFC Bank transactions)

6GB + 128GB: ₹15,499

8GB + 128GB: ₹16,999

Customers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options for up to six months.