Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launched in India with premium design and AI features

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy F36 5G in India, introducing a mid-range device that blends design flair with performance-focused hardware and artificial intelligence tools. The smartphone is available in three colours — Luxe Violet, Coral Red, and Onyx Black — and features a leather-finish back, a 50MP camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and the new Gemini Live AI assistant.

Priced at ₹16,499 for the base 6GB+128GB variant, the F36 5G is part of Samsung’s strategy to bring more advanced features to its budget and mid-tier range. Other variants include 8GB+128GB at ₹17,999 and 8GB+256GB at ₹20,999, with introductory offers including a ₹1,000 instant bank discount.

“Galaxy F36 5G further accelerates the democratisation of mobile AI, bringing cutting-edge AI features and capabilities within everyone’s reach,” said Akshay S Rao, Director, MX Business, Samsung India.

The triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 50MP OIS sensor, supported by features such as Auto Night Mode and AI stereo depth mapping. Users can shoot 4K videos from both front and rear cameras. Samsung has also packed in photo editing tools like Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and AI-powered Edit Suggestions.

On the AI front, the phone comes with Circle to Search with Google and the Gemini Live assistant, enabling real-time visual conversations. This builds on Samsung’s push to integrate conversational AI across its Galaxy ecosystem.

The F36 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor built on a 5nm node, coupled with a large vapour cooling chamber for efficient thermal management. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The display is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster, offering good outdoor visibility. Samsung has equipped the device with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added durability.

Out of the box, the F36 5G runs One UI 7 and comes with a promise of six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, a segment-first commitment. Other features include Samsung Knox Vault for security, Voice Focus for improved call clarity, and Quick Share for seamless file transfers.