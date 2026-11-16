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Samsung Galaxy M17, M17e and F70e get costlier in India: Prices now start at ₹20,499

Samsung Galaxy M17, M17e and F70e get costlier in India: Prices now start at ₹20,499

Samsung’s latest price revision affects seven configurations across its Galaxy M and F series. Those looking at these budget 5G smartphones will now have to account for higher prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 2:16 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M17, M17e and F70e get costlier in India: Prices now start at ₹20,499Samsung Galaxy M17, M17e and F70e listed prices increase by ₹2,000 across seven variants. (Photo: Samsung.com)

Samsung smartphone buyers in India will now have to pay more for select models from its Galaxy M and F series. The company has reportedly revised the prices of the Galaxy M17 5G, Galaxy M17e and Galaxy F70e 5G, increasing the listed prices of all seven configurations by ₹2,000.

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The revised rates came into effect on November 15, 2026, according to a Samsung price-revision circular shared by tipster Sanju Choudhary on X. The document includes changes to both dealer and list prices, inclusive of GST. The revision affects different RAM and storage configurations, with some variants now crossing the ₹25,000 mark.

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Samsung Galaxy M17, M17e, F70e new prices in India

According to the circular shared by the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G’s 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant now has a listed price of ₹21,999, up from ₹19,999. The 6GB RAM variant has increased from ₹22,999 to ₹24,999, while the 8GB RAM model has risen from ₹25,999 to ₹27,999.

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The Galaxy M17e’s 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has gone from ₹18,499 to ₹20,499. Its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration now costs ₹23,499, compared with ₹21,499 earlier.

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The Galaxy F70e 5G has received the same revision. Its 4GB RAM variant is now listed at ₹20,499, while the 6GB RAM version costs ₹23,499. Both configurations were previously priced at ₹18,499 and ₹21,499, respectively.

The circular also states that adjustments for channel partners, excluding retailers, will be made on opening stock as of November 15.

More Samsung price revisions could follow

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Separately, Choudhary suggested that more smartphone price increases could follow soon. His X post also noted that 4GB RAM and 64GB storage phones could cost close to ₹25,000, highlighting concerns about rising smartphone prices.

While Samsung has not issued a separate announcement about the price revision, the updated prices are now reflected on the company's official India website.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 2:16 PM IST
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