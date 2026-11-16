Samsung Galaxy M17, M17e and F70e get costlier in India: Prices now start at ₹20,499

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Samsung Galaxy M17, M17e, F70e new prices in India

According to the circular shared by the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G’s 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant now has a listed price of ₹21,999, up from ₹19,999. The 6GB RAM variant has increased from ₹22,999 to ₹24,999, while the 8GB RAM model has risen from ₹25,999 to ₹27,999.

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The Galaxy M17e’s 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has gone from ₹18,499 to ₹20,499. Its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration now costs ₹23,499, compared with ₹21,499 earlier.

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The Galaxy F70e 5G has received the same revision. Its 4GB RAM variant is now listed at ₹20,499, while the 6GB RAM version costs ₹23,499. Both configurations were previously priced at ₹18,499 and ₹21,499, respectively.

The circular also states that adjustments for channel partners, excluding retailers, will be made on opening stock as of November 15.

Price hike alert 🚨 Samsung increases the price of their smartphones by upto ₹2k: M17: • 4/128GB: ₹19,999 → ₹21,999 • 6/128GB: ₹22,999 → ₹24,999 • 8/128GB: ₹25,999 → ₹27,999 M17e: • 4/128GB: ₹18,499 → ₹20,499 • 6/128GB: ₹21,499 → ₹23,499 F70e: • 4/128GB: ₹18,499 → ₹20,499 • 6/128GB: ₹21,499 → ₹23,499 More price hike news incoming very soon. 4/64GB will launch under 25k 💀 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 15, 2026

More Samsung price revisions could follow

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Separately, Choudhary suggested that more smartphone price increases could follow soon. His X post also noted that 4GB RAM and 64GB storage phones could cost close to ₹25,000, highlighting concerns about rising smartphone prices.

While Samsung has not issued a separate announcement about the price revision, the updated prices are now reflected on the company's official India website.