Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India on tomorrow; here's what to expect

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India tomorrow, January 21, 2020. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to come with a triple-camera setup, an S Pen with Bluetooth support, a hole-punch display for the selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh lithium-ion battery.

Samsung India, in a tweet, announced that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will launch in India on January 21. However, the company hasn't revealed the time of launch, pricing and availability details yet.

The most iconic Galaxy experience, now made more accessible to you. #GalaxyNote10Lite - launching on 21st Jan 2020. Get notified: https://t.co/wxlLNCXedl pic.twitter.com/2dqjYgl1wo - Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 20, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come with a new Text Export feature, which lets the user write on the screen using the S Pen, and then convert it into readable shareable text. The S Pen also has features like remote shutter option, which allows user to click a photo, play-pause music and scroll without having to touch the phone.

Get ready to experience the Power of S Pen. #GalaxyNote10Lite is launching on 21st Jan 2020. Get notified: https://t.co/pQ28Nrsbb3 pic.twitter.com/ZGsvyoXU1X - Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 19, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite houses a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9810 octa-core chipset, a 4,500mAh lithium-ion battery, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, Galaxy Note 10 Lite includes three 12MP sensors at the back, and a 32MP camera at the front. The smartphone has 128GB of built-in storage. The new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite variant with 6GB RAM is likely to cost around Rs 39,900, whereas a lower-specced variant might be priced at Rs 35,990.

