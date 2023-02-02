Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones will be 'Made in India'

Samsung has confirmed that their latest Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company's Noida factory. Samsung already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory.

Samsung inaugurated a huge factory in Noida in 2018, with the vision to make India a global manufacturing hub. This factory was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series of phones is Samsung's latest flagship range of smartphones. All three phones feature a range of advanced features, including Android 13, 5G connectivity, improved camera performance, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ‘made for Galaxy’ processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the premium model, with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display, and a 200 MP rear camera. Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10MP (f2.4 / f4.9) telephoto camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ will feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,700mAh battery, 256GB/512GB storage options and 45 Watt fast charging. Cameras include 50MP (f/1.8) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,900mAh battery, 128GB/256GB storage options and 25 Watt fast charging. Cameras include a 50MP (f/1.8) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto.

In terms of a selfie snapper, all three phones sport a 12MP (f/2.2) wide camera.

The latest flagships have been designed with the planet in mind. It is made using more recycled materials than the Galaxy S22 series, including pre-consumer recycled aluminium and recycled glass, and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles.

