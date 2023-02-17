Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 officially launched globally; details here

Samsung has announced the global launch of its flagship Galaxy S23 series. So far, the smartphones were available for pre-orders. The company claims the new flagship series has witnessed a higher demand, in comparison to last year's Galaxy S22 series. Samsung has announced that over 60 per cent of consumers who have placed pre-orders have opted for the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 series features the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23. The highlight of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor and an embedded S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in three storage/RAM variants. The 256GB/12GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 1,24,999. The variant with 512GB/12GB RAM is priced at Rs 1,34,999. The third variant with 1TB storage and 12GB of RAM is priced at Rs 1,54,999. The phone is available with three new colour options: Green, Phantom Black, Cream.

The cameras of the Galaxy S23 series are toned down compared to the Ultra. However, the phones are powered with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Moreover, the devices feature a similar design language as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs 79,999 for the variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. The Galaxy S23+ can be purchased at Rs 94,999 for the variant with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The phones will be available in four colours: Cream, Phantom Black, Green and Lavender.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be widely available through carriers and retailers and on samsung.com, as well as other prominent retailers like Flipkart and Amazon.