Samsung Galaxy S24 series gets One UI 9 stable update: Check when your phone will get it

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Galaxy S24 gets One UI 9.0 stable update

The latest software update carries a firmware version ending in EZIF and marks another step in Samsung's One UI 9.0 rollout. The company is starting the release in its home market before taking it to other regions.

One of the most noticeable everyday changes comes to the Quick Panel. With One UI 9.0, you can resize the brightness slider, volume slider and media player separately. Samsung is also separating the Display Mode and Sound Mode controls from the sliders, giving you more flexibility over how these elements appear.

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The Galaxy S24 series originally launched with Android 14 and One UI 6.1. Samsung had promised seven years of operating system upgrades for the lineup, and the arrival of One UI 9.0 continues that software support commitment.

When will your Galaxy S24 get the update?

For those outside South Korea, the stable One UI 9.0 rollout is expected to begin from October 12. However, the exact timing can vary depending on the market and device.

Once the update becomes available in your region, you can check manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. If you don't see it immediately, it doesn't necessarily mean your phone is ineligible. Samsung is expected to expand availability in phases.