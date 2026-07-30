Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S25 Ultra users report battery drain after July update

User complaints after July security patch

According to some Galaxy S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra users, the battery drain has been substantial. One user said their phone dropped from 85 per cent to 5 per cent in just two hours of screen time. Another user wrote, “My S24 Ultra battery is draining very fast after the July 26 update, even heating like cook top. Why this happening?”

Issues surfacing after software updates are not unusual, but users in this case are reporting what appear to be three separate, though possibly linked, problems after what was expected to be a minor security patch: faster battery drain, overheating, and slower charging. The complaints, as described by users, only appeared after the July update.

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For now, the reports centre on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra, with users flagging battery drain, excess heat, and slower charging following the July security update. Samsung has not yet responded publicly to the complaints. As of now, Samsung has yet to issue an official statement or recommend a workaround for affected users. However, it is expected that the company may roll out the fix soon.