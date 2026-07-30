Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S25 Ultra users report battery drain after July update

Owners of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra have reported battery-related problems after a recent security update released in July. Complaints posted on Reddit and Samsung’s own forums say the update has led to significant battery drain on the two Ultra models.
According to an Android Headlines report, some users have also said their phones are running hotter than usual and charging more slowly than expected after the update. Others pointed to problems involving WhatsApp in particular. Samsung has not officially commented on the issue so far, and Mashable said it had contacted the company about the complaints and would update its report if it received a response.