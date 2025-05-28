Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge early deliveries begin in India

Samsung has announced early deliveries for its new Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone in India, available to customers who pre-order the device by 30 May 2025. The Galaxy S25 Edge is the slimmest device in the Galaxy S series, featuring a 5.8mm chassis and weighing 163g.

Pre-order customers will be eligible for a complimentary storage upgrade worth ₹12,000, allowing them to purchase the 12GB+512GB variant at the price of the 12GB+256GB model. Samsung is also offering up to nine months of no-cost EMI options.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. Its design includes a titanium frame with optimally curved edges aimed at improving durability and aesthetics.

Camera specifications include a 200MP wide lens designed to enhance low-light photography, with Samsung claiming up to 40% improved brightness in such conditions. An autofocus-enabled 12MP ultra-wide sensor supports macro photography. The smartphone also benefits from Samsung’s ProVisual Engine and includes AI-powered editing tools such as Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist, initially introduced with the Galaxy S25.

The device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy and integrates Samsung’s Galaxy AI features. These include multimodal capabilities and personal AI agents designed to assist with tasks across multiple apps. Galaxy AI’s privacy features include on-device processing supported by Samsung Knox Vault.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in two colour options: Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.