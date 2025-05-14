Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launched in India at Rs 1,09,999: Check specs, details here

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 Edge in India. It's the slimmest model in the Galaxy S series to date, and pre-orders for its latest smartphone are now live. The Galaxy S25 Edge is priced from ₹1,09,999.

Weighing 163g and measuring 5.8mm thick, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front for added durability. The smartphone includes a 200MP wide lens with enhanced low-light performance and a 12MP ultra-wide camera equipped with autofocus for macro photography. Samsung’s ProVisual Engine and AI-powered editing tools such as Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist are also available on the device.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and includes a redesigned vapour chamber for improved thermal management. Samsung says its ProScaler technology improves display image scaling by 40%, supported by its customised mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe).

The phone also integrates Galaxy AI features, including Gemini Live, which enables camera and screen sharing with Google’s AI assistant. Samsung claims the AI functions are processed on-device to maintain privacy, supported by its Knox Vault security platform.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is available in two colours: Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack. It comes in two variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at ₹1,09,999, and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage priced at ₹1,21,999.

Pre-orders are now live, and those who pre-order the device are eligible for a complimentary storage upgrade worth ₹12,000. For example, those reserving the 256GB model will receive the 512GB version at no extra cost. Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI options for up to nine months through select retailers and platforms.