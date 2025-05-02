Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaked completely before upcoming launch, could cost this much...

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge seems imminent. The slim smartphone was originally slated for an April release, but certain delays led to Samsung pushing the announcement to May. We are likely a couple of weeks away from the actual launch, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has leaked in full, thanks to German publication WinFuture.

Galaxy S25 Edge Price

According to the German publication, the S25 Edge is going to be priced at €1,249 in Germany with 256GB of storage and €1,369 with 512GB of storage. This slots it in between the S25+ and S25 Ultra, as reported earlier.

Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications

The phone is set to feature a titanium frame, with just a 5.85mm thickness and would weigh just 163g. The display would be a 6.7-inch 1440x3120 AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It would also have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display.

For protection and durability, the phone will be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, while the rear gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which we already knew from earlier reports. It would be paired with 12GB RAM. On the back of the phone are dual cameras, featuring a 200MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, while the secondary lens is a 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. There's no third telephoto lens on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. There's also a 12 MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

In terms of battery life, there are some compromises. As the phone is very slim, the battery capacity has been reduced to just 3900mAh, which could impact the usability of the phone. It also has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

It will come in three colours: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Silver.

Galaxy S25 Edge Release Date

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could launch on May 13. The launch date was apparently confirmed by popular leaker Evan Blass. Samsung has still not officially revealed the launch date, but it only seems like a matter of time before we hear something concrete.