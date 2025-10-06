Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review: The almost-flagship that gets most things right

The Galaxy S25 FE arrives as Samsung’s new crowd-pleaser, bringing the look and polish of the S25 series into a lighter and slightly more affordable package. At first glance, it feels familiar, yet leaner. The slimmer frame sits nicely in hand, and the matte back adds a hint of restraint that feels intentional rather than budget-cut.

Advertisement

The model I tested came in Navy, which might be one of Samsung’s best finishes in a while. The rear Gorilla Glass Victus Plus holds up well, although fine scratches showed up within a few days. It is sturdy but not indestructible, so anyone planning to go case-free should think again. The Armour Aluminium frame adds rigidity without taking away comfort, and the IP68 rating ensures it can handle dust and splashes with ease.

On the front, the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers exactly what you expect from Samsung. Colours pop, blacks are deep, and brightness peaks comfortably even outdoors. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything smooth, whether scrolling or gaming. The only disappointment is the lack of a pre-applied screen protector. Tiny scuffs appeared sooner than I’d like, reminding me that a new phone needs a bit of protection from day one.

Advertisement

Performance-wise, the Galaxy S25 FE runs on the Exynos 2400 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It’s quick, fluid, and rarely falters in daily tasks. Apps launch fast and switching between them feels effortless. However, heat management is still a problem. The device tends to warm up during longer sessions on Instagram or Maps, and gaming pushes it further. BGMI runs at 90fps, but sustained gameplay leads to visible heat build-up around the upper frame.

Samsung’s One UI 8.0 on Android 16 feels well-optimised. Galaxy AI tools such as Circle to Search and Generative Edit genuinely enhance usability instead of being gimmicks. The seven-year update promise gives this phone serious longevity, making it one of the most reliable Android options for the long term.

Advertisement

The triple rear camera system includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The main shooter captures crisp, balanced photos with excellent HDR and lifelike tones. The ultra-wide is slightly noisier, but still usable, and the telephoto lens does surprisingly well with zoom shots in daylight. The selfie camera gets a welcome bump to 12MP and delivers natural, well-exposed portraits.

Battery life is another strong point. The 4900mAh cell easily lasts a full day and often more. Charging speeds now hit 45W wired and 15W wireless, though no charger is included in the box. With the right adapter, you can get to 65 percent in about half an hour.

At Rs 59,999, the Galaxy S25 FE gives users a solid flagship-lite experience. It nails the basics: sharp display, strong cameras, dependable software, and sturdy build quality. The heating issue and minor design durability quirks hold it back from perfection, but not by much.

If you’re upgrading from an older Galaxy model or stepping into the S-series for the first time, this one makes perfect sense. The S25 FE does not try too hard, and that’s exactly why it works.