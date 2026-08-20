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Samsung Galaxy S25 price hiked: 256GB and 512GB models get costlier by up to ₹12,000

Samsung Galaxy S25 price hiked: 256GB and 512GB models get costlier by up to ₹12,000

Samsung has revised Galaxy S25 prices in India amid a memory crunch. Here's how much you need to pay for the older generation flagship.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 price hiked: 256GB and 512GB models get costlier by up to ₹12,000Samsung Galaxy S25 gets a price hike of up to ₹12,000 in India for 256GB, 512GB models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 buyers in India may now have to shell out more for the smartphone, with both the 256GB and 512GB storage variants seeing a price revision. According to a Samsung channel-partner scheme document dated August 2026, the revised prices came into effect on August 19, with the hike going up to ₹12,000 depending on the variant.

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Galaxy S25 256GB gets ₹4,000 hike

The Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has become ₹4,000 more expensive. The Samsung document lists two model codes - S931BC and S931BD - for this configuration.

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The dealer price has increased from ₹79,999 to ₹83,999, while the listed price has moved from ₹80,999 to ₹84,999. This means customers buying the 256GB version will now see a listed price of ₹84,999, up from ₹80,999 earlier.

512GB version sees bigger price increase

The price increase is steeper for the Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The document lists model codes S931BQ and S931BR for this configuration.

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Its dealer price has increased from ₹91,999 to ₹1,03,999, while the listed price has risen from ₹92,999 to ₹1,04,999. The 512GB variant, therefore, has become ₹12,000 costlier based on the listed price.

Price revision effective from August 19

The document, titled “Product Price Revision - S25 5G-GT”, states that the revised prices are effective from August 19, 2026. It also says that adjustments for the affected models will be made by channel partners, excluding retailers, on opening stock from August 19.

The document was shared publicly by Abhishek Yadav on X, showing the revised prices and model-wise adjustments.

For buyers, the important takeaway is that the Galaxy S25 12GB RAM + 256GB variant now has a listed price of ₹84,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB model is listed at ₹1,04,999. Actual retail prices may vary depending on offers, discounts and individual retailers.

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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 10:09 AM IST
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