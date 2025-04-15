scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets price cut in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now

Feedback

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets price cut in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now

Samsung is sweetening the deal on its latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with a major discount and exchange perks just in time for the summer upgrade season.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung’s premium Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available at a reduced price in India, with limited-period offers bringing its starting price down by as much as ₹12,000. Originally launched in January during the Galaxy Unpacked event for ₹1,29,999, the top-tier smartphone can now be purchased for as low as ₹1,17,999, thanks to instant bank discounts and exchange bonuses.

The offer, available exclusively on Samsung’s online store, includes an instant ₹11,000 cashback or a ₹12,000 exchange bonus when purchasing the Titanium Silverblue colour variant. Buyers can also avail of ₹4,000 additional welcome benefits on the Samsung Shop App and choose no-cost EMI options starting at ₹3,278. The offer is valid until April 30.

In addition to these savings, Samsung is offering up to ₹75,000 off through device exchange, making it one of the most competitive flagship deals currently available.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra runs Android 15 with Samsung’s custom One UI 7 and is powered by a tailor-made Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

The phone is equipped with 12GB RAM and offers up to 1TB of internal storage. Photography is a standout, thanks to a quad rear camera setup: a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. The 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Backing it all is a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

With powerful specs and now a more accessible price point, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could tempt those waiting to upgrade to a premium Android phone this season.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 15, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement