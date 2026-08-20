Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch set for August 27: What to expect from Samsung’s new phone

Samsung has announced a virtual Galaxy event for August 27. The event will begin at 9 pm KST, or 5:30 pm IST in India. You can watch the livestream through Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel.

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The company has not revealed the name of the upcoming device yet. Instead, it is teasing a “newest addition” to the Galaxy S26 family that will bring Galaxy S26 experiences, including camera and AI features, to more users. Samsung has also confirmed that the device will run the latest version of its One UI software.

Galaxy S26 FE expected to debut

Although Samsung has not confirmed the device’s name, it is widely expected to be the Galaxy S26 FE, the likely successor to the Galaxy S25 FE. Several leaks have already hinted at the phone’s possible specifications and design.

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According to previous reports, the Galaxy S26 FE could feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2,340x1,080-pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness. The phone may be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

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For cameras, the phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide-angle camera. A 12-megapixel front camera could be used for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy S26 FE may also come with a 4,900mAh battery and support 45W wired charging. Leaked renders suggest a design similar to its predecessor, including three vertically arranged rear cameras and a raised camera island. Grey and Mint are among the colour options tipped for the device.

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Samsung has yet to confirm the Galaxy S26 FE’s specifications, pricing or availability. More details are expected to be announced during the August 27 Galaxy event.