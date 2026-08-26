Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch on August 27: What to expect

Must Read: Apple may hike iPhone prices next month, after Samsung and Google phone hikes

If you are thinking about buying a new Samsung smartphone, the official event will detail pricing and market availability. Below is an overview of what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy S26 series addition.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch date

Starting at 5:30 p.m. IST this Thursday, Indian audiences can tune in to the live broadcast of the Galaxy event via Samsung.com as well as Samsung India’s official YouTube channel.

Samsung says the new device will bring Galaxy S26 camera and AI experiences to another member of the family, along with its latest One UI software. However, the company has not officially confirmed that the phone will be called the Galaxy S26 FE.

Advertisement

Galaxy S26 FE expected display and cameras

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The reported design includes a flat screen, aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and a thickness of around 7.4mm.

Must Read: OPPO Reno 16 8GB+128GB model may arrive in India soon at a more affordable price

For photography, the phone is expected to have a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 8MP telephoto camera. A 12MP front camera is also expected. Samsung has placed camera and AI capabilities at the centre of its announcement.

Processor, battery and AI features

According to reports, the device is powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset and packs a 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast charging. Additionally, it is anticipated to feature an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Advertisement

AI-related features could include Horizontal Lock, My FanCam and Audio Eraser, while the phone is expected to run Samsung’s latest One UI software. The Galaxy S26 FE could also receive seven years of Android and security updates, although this remains unconfirmed.

Price and availability

Samsung has not revealed the price or official name yet. Reported colours include Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio, but these details also remain unconfirmed. More information should arrive at the August 27 event.