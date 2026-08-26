Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch on August 27: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch on August 27: What to expect

Samsung is set to unveil a new Galaxy device this Thursday, with the Galaxy S26 FE widely expected to bring camera, AI and software upgrades.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 8:30 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch on August 27: What to expectSamsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to debut at the company’s August 27 Galaxy event.

Samsung is preparing to add another smartphone to its Galaxy S26 family, with a new device expected to bring flagship-inspired camera and artificial intelligence features to a wider audience. 

The company has already announced its Galaxy event on August 19, with the launch date scheduled for August 27, 2026. But has not revealed the phone’s official name or complete specifications. That leaves you with several details to watch, from the display and camera setup to the processor, battery and software experience. 

Advertisement

Must Read: Apple may hike iPhone prices next month, after Samsung and Google phone hikes

If you are thinking about buying a new Samsung smartphone, the official event will detail pricing and market availability. Below is an overview of what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy S26 series addition.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch date

Starting at 5:30 p.m. IST this Thursday, Indian audiences can tune in to the live broadcast of the Galaxy event via Samsung.com as well as Samsung India’s official YouTube channel.

Samsung says the new device will bring Galaxy S26 camera and AI experiences to another member of the family, along with its latest One UI software. However, the company has not officially confirmed that the phone will be called the Galaxy S26 FE.

Advertisement

Galaxy S26 FE expected display and cameras

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The reported design includes a flat screen, aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and a thickness of around 7.4mm.

Must Read: OPPO Reno 16 8GB+128GB model may arrive in India soon at a more affordable price

For photography, the phone is expected to have a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 8MP telephoto camera. A 12MP front camera is also expected. Samsung has placed camera and AI capabilities at the centre of its announcement.

Processor, battery and AI features

According to reports, the device is powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset and packs a 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast charging. Additionally, it is anticipated to feature an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Advertisement

AI-related features could include Horizontal Lock, My FanCam and Audio Eraser, while the phone is expected to run Samsung’s latest One UI software. The Galaxy S26 FE could also receive seven years of Android and security updates, although this remains unconfirmed.

Price and availability

Samsung has not revealed the price or official name yet. Reported colours include Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio, but these details also remain unconfirmed. More information should arrive at the August 27 event.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 8:30 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more