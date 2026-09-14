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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched in India: Check camera, Galaxy AI and key features

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched in India: Check camera, Galaxy AI and key features

Samsung’s latest FE smartphone brings a high-resolution camera setup, new AI-powered features and upgraded hardware, while offering buyers several launch benefits at its premium price point.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 4:20 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched in India: Check camera, Galaxy AI and key featuresSamsung Galaxy S26 FE launched in India with Galaxy AI, 50MP camera and 4,900mAh battery.(Photo: Samsung)

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 FE in India, adding a new model to its Galaxy S26 lineup with a focus on camera, Galaxy AI and performance. It is the first Galaxy S26 phone with One UI 9 and features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Exynos 2500 processor and a 4,900mAh battery in a slim design. 

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Camera and Galaxy AI

The Galaxy S26 FE gets a triple rear camera with a 50MP wide camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. There is also a 12MP front camera.

For creators, My FanCam keeps the selected person centred as they move, while Super Steady with Horizontal Lock makes footage smoother and level. Nightography helps capture brighter, clearer low-light images, while Photo Assist enables editing through natural-language prompts. Gemini Omni can create and edit videos using Gallery photos and videos. Eligible users get a six-month Google AI Pro trial with expanded AI features and 5TB cloud storage.

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One UI 9 brings context-aware Galaxy AI features, including an updated Now Brief with customisable cards, weather updates and wellness insights. Users can create cards using prompts, while Nudge extends suggestions across select third-party apps and notifications. Circle to Search with Google can search multiple items at once.

Performance and battery

The phone has a 3nm Exynos 2500 processor, a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,900 nits brightness and IP68 water and dust resistance. It measures 161.6 x 76.9 x 7.4mm and weighs 193g.

The 4,900mAh battery supports 45W wired charging, reaching up to 69% in around 30 minutes, along with 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. It runs Android 17 with One UI 9 and supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. Samsung promises seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. Smart Switch enables wireless transfers from Android or iOS using a QR code.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE price in India

The phone comes in Pistachio, Blueberry and Graphite.  The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹79,999, and while buying, you can choose offers such as an upgrade bonus of up to ₹8,000, No Cost EMI up to 30 months plus a ₹3,000 upgrade bonus, bank cashback of ₹7,000 or 12 months No-Cost bank EMI. If you prefer eStore, then you can opt for 18-month bank EMI.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 4:20 PM IST
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