Samsung Galaxy S26 series could have Perplexity AI as default assistant: Report

Samsung is reportedly nearing a wide-ranging agreement with Perplexity AI that could significantly transform the role of artificial intelligence on its devices, and reduce the company’s reliance on Google. According to a Bloomberg report, the South Korean tech giant is in advanced discussions to preload Perplexity’s AI-powered search app and assistant on future Galaxy smartphones, starting with the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026.

The deal is said to include integration of Perplexity’s search technology into the Samsung Internet browser, as well as potential enhancements to Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant. While final details are still being negotiated, the agreement is expected to be announced later this year.

Beyond simply preinstalling an app, the collaboration hints at a broader strategic shift. Samsung and Perplexity have also discussed co-developing an AI-powered operating system and a multi-assistant app, which would allow users to access Perplexity alongside other AI tools. This points to a growing ambition from Samsung to build a more AI-native software experience across its ecosystem.

As part of the partnership, Samsung is also expected to participate in Perplexity’s upcoming funding round. The AI startup is reportedly seeking to raise $500 million at a $14 billion valuation. If finalised, Samsung would become one of the startup’s largest investors, giving Perplexity both financial backing and massive exposure across Samsung’s global user base.

The partnership comes as Samsung increasingly diversifies its AI alliances. While it continues to work closely with Google, integrating features like Circle to Search and Gemini into recent Galaxy devices, the company now appears to be pursuing a multi-partner AI strategy, similar to that of Apple. In fact, Apple has also held exploratory talks with Perplexity. During testimony at Google’s antitrust trial, Apple’s services chief Eddy Cue remarked, “We’ve been pretty impressed with what Perplexity has done,” confirming early-stage discussions.

For Perplexity, which recently partnered with Motorola to offer its AI assistant on Razr and Edge 60 phones, a deal with Samsung would mark a major milestone in its bid to go mainstream. And for Samsung, the move represents a chance to reinvent its software and assistant experience at a time when AI is becoming central to mobile innovation.

If the partnership proceeds as planned, the Galaxy S26, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2026, would become the first Samsung flagship to feature Perplexity’s app and assistant as default options. It could also mark a pivotal moment in the evolving AI race between smartphone makers.