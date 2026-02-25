Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch today: What to expect and how to watch unveiling live

Samsung is hosting its awaited Galaxy Unpacked 2026 today, February 25, 2026. The event is expected to unveil the next generation of flagship AI phones, the Galaxy S26 series, globally. The smartphones are rumoured to come with several upgrades in terms of design, performance, camera, and AI.

As it brings the next-generation smartphones, Samsung will be live-streaming the Galaxy Unpacked event. Therefore, here’s how you can catch the unveiling live.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch live

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be live-streamed from San Francisco, California, on February 25, 2026, at 11:30 PM IST on Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com/in and YouTube. Therefore, people around the world can witness the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, and any other product that Samsung may surprise us with.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to expect

As per the latest leaks and teasers, the event will unpack the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, consisting of three flagship models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung has been teasing several upgrades, especially in the space of Galaxy AI.

Firstly, the Galaxy S26 series could come with the new privacy screen technology, which was launched by Samsung earlier in January. The feature was also confirmed via a leaked video of the Galaxy S26 Ultra model. In addition, Samsung may also integrate Perplexity AI into Samsung’s ecosystem to enhance smartphones’ AI capabilities and make everyday tasks more efficient.

While we are yet to get any confirmation over the specifications and features, the Galaxy S26 series will likely be powered by the Exynos 2600 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series price in India (expected)

As of now, no certain price hike has been rumoured so far; hence, we expect the price for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series to remain the same as its predecessor. Therefore, the standard model, the Galaxy S26, may cost around Rs 80,999, the Galaxy S26 Plus is likely to cost Rs 99,999, whereas the Galaxy S26 Ultra may start at Rs 1,29,999.