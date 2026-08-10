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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price comes down to Rs 85,149 on Amazon; check price, offers and specs

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price comes down to Rs 85,149 on Amazon; check price, offers and specs

Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is live, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at an exciting deal, allowing buyers to get it for around Rs 85,000.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 3:12 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price comes down to Rs 85,149 on Amazon; check price, offers and specsSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price dropped during the ongoing Amazon sale. All details.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone is currently available at a lower price on Amazon amid the Great Freedom sale, giving buyers a chance to pick up the premium device for less than its listed MRP. The deal applies to the 256GB storage variant and comes with additional savings for customers willing to exchange an existing smartphone.

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The Galaxy S26 Ultra is listed in the Cobalt Violet colour option with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. While the phone continues to sit in Samsung’s premium flagship segment, the ongoing Amazon deal brings its upfront cost down from the original MRP.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S25 Ultra users report battery drain after July update

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price on Amazon

The Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB variant is currently listed at Rs 1,24,999 on Amazon India, down from its retail price of Rs 1,39,999. This means you are already getting a Rs 15,000 discount before applying any exchange benefit.

The final price can fall further depending on the smartphone being exchanged. Amazon’s exchange programme calculates the value based on factors including the model and condition of the old device. The exchange value is subject to verification when the device is picked up.

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Galaxy S26 Ultra exchange offer: How much can you save?

For instance, if you exchange an eligible iPhone 15 128GB in good condition, Amazon is showing an exchange value of up to Rs 39,850. If the maximum value is applied to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the effective purchase price comes down to Rs 85,149.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 First Impression: The foldable we've been waiting for?

However, the maximum exchange value is not guaranteed. Amazon requires the old phone to be in working condition, with details such as its storage, RAM, and IMEI matching the information entered during the exchange process. In addition, the device must also pass the physical and functionality tests. If the device fails verification, the exchange discount may be revised.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch display with Samsung’s built-in Privacy Display technology. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and runs Android 16 with One UI 8.5.
For photography, the phone gets a 200MP camera system along with Photo Assist and Creative Studio features. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.
The offer price, exchange value, and eligibility may vary on Amazon depending on the customer and device condition.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 10, 2026 3:12 PM IST
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