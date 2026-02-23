Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra spotted in video ahead of launch, reveals how privacy screen works

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is launching in just two days, bringing the latest generation of its flagship AI phone. As people wait to get a glimpse of the new Samsung device, a leaked video of the Galaxy S26 Ultra has sparked excitement and speculation about its new features, especially the much-anticipated Privacy Screen technology.

Reportedly, the Galaxy S26 series will come with Samsung’s new privacy screen feature, which makes it difficult to view the screen from certain angles. Now, a tipster named Sahil Karoul leaked a video of a smartphone, which is said to be the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra model. The video demonstrates how the privacy screen feature of the phone works.

In the video, the display appears to go black when viewed from side angles, while remaining fully visible from the front, much like the effect of a privacy screen protector. However, the technology is directly integrated into the device's display as per the tipster.

Apparently, the screen controls how light leaves it by adjusting pixel brightness and direction. In addition, Samsung has also confirmed that it comes with “multiple settings” options, allowing users to choose how strong the privacy effect should be. This is said to work as an added layer of security for Galaxy devices. However, Samsung has yet to reveal the device names.

Apart from the privacy screen feature, the video also reveals the front design of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the bezel looks slimmer, it looks very similar to its predecessor. In addition, we can also notice the revamped camera unit, which has a raised camera island, and the lens rings sit on top of that.

Now, we will have to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked event 2026, which is scheduled for February 25 at 11:30 PM IST, to confirm what the Galaxy S26 series has to offer.