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Samsung Galaxy S27 series could cost you more, especially if you want more storage

Samsung Galaxy S27 series could cost you more, especially if you want more storage

The Samsung Galaxy S27 series price hike could be due to rising prices of NAND flash storage and the newer LPDDR6 RAM.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 12:42 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 series could cost you more, especially if you want more storageSamsung Galaxy S27 series buyers must brace for a price hike amid rising memory and storage component costs.

As the smartphone industry braces for rising memory costs, Samsung’s next year’s flagships, the Galaxy S27 series, could see a major price hike. Buyers may also need to pay more for the higher-storage variants, and the price hike is expected across the lineup.

According to a Korean tipster, yeux1122 (Lanzuk), the Galaxy S27 series could see a base price increase of 100,000 (approx. Rs 7,060) to more than 130,000 Won (approx. Rs 9,180) in South Korea. However, this estimate applies specifically to the Korean market, which means the actual price increase in India could be different.

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Samsung Galaxy S27 series price hike

The tipster revealed that the biggest potential price increase for the Galaxy S27 lineup may be on the higher-storage variants. It says that the jump from 256GB to 512GB or 512GB to 1TB may be more expensive than it was on previous Galaxy generations. It was highlighted that the price hike could be due to rising prices of NAND flash storage and the newer LPDDR6 RAM.

However, Samsung may not use LPDDR6 RAM for the entire lineup, but we could see the tech being used in the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra models. However, it's not only Samsung; the entire industry has been hit by a broader supply crunch that has reportedly pushed up the cost of NAND and RAM.

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As a result, smartphone brands are passing some of the cost pressure on to customers, and the latest claim suggests Samsung may do the same, particularly with models offering higher storage and premium memory.

Recently, Samsung increased prices for the Galaxy S26 series in India by up to 17%. The Galaxy S26 was launched at Rs 87,999 for 12GB + 256GB, but it now costs Rs 1,02,999. Whereas the Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra were launched at Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,39,999. However, the prices have been hiked to Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,54,999, respectively. Therefore, the price hike for the Galaxy S27 series could make the next-generation flagship phones even more expensive.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 12:42 PM IST
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