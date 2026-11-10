Samsung Galaxy S27 series may get a new Pro model, 200MP cameras and magnetic charging

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Samsung Galaxy S27 may get a new Pro model and camera upgrades

One of the biggest changes could be the addition of the Galaxy S27 Pro. This would give buyers another option between the standard Plus model and the more expensive Ultra variant. Import-export listings cited by Notebookcheck point to four models, with expected display sizes of 6.3 inches for the S27, 6.7 inches for the S27+, 6.5 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Ultra.

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The premium models could also get some notable camera changes. Reports suggest that the S27 Pro and S27 Ultra may feature a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. However, these details are not confirmed, and there is no clear indication yet that the standard S27 and S27+ will receive similar upgrades.

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The design could change too. Android Headlines has reported purported CAD renders and a dummy unit showing a redesigned rear camera arrangement with a raised camera island. The images also suggest that Samsung could add built-in magnets to support magnetic wireless charging and compatible accessories. This remains an inference from the renders rather than a confirmed feature.

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According to SamMobile, the S27 Pro and Ultra could also get an improved Privacy Display, which limits what people beside you can see on the screen. The feature is not expected to be available on the standard S27 and S27+.

Galaxy S27 processors and charging speeds

The differences between the four models may also extend to their processors. Notebookcheck, citing NBD import-export listings, reported that the S27 and S27+ could use Samsung's Exynos 2700 processor in European markets. The S27 Pro may get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Ultra could use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Samsung has confirmed that it is developing the Exynos 2700, but has not announced which phones will use it.

Charging speeds could also vary across the range. Certification listings reported by Notebookcheck indicate 25W wired charging for the standard S27, 45W for the S27+ and 60W for both the Pro and Ultra. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S27 series in January or February 2027, although the company has not confirmed a launch date.