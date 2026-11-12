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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera design draws criticism after new dummy images surface

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera design draws criticism after new dummy images surface

Samsung’s next flagship phones are still months away, but the latest design glimpse has already raised questions about whether the camera layout shown in the images is accurate.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 7:05 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera design draws criticism after new dummy images surfaceGalaxy S27 Ultra, Pro and Plus dummy units show different rear camera layouts.(Photo: @Sonny Dickson/X)

Samsung’s Galaxy S27 series has not yet reached the official announcement stage, but its expected premium models are already drawing attention for a possible change to their rear design. Images of three dummy units have surfaced online, offering a look at what the Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27+ could look like. At first glance, the two higher-end models appear to have a noticeably different camera arrangement from the Plus variant.

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However, the images have also faced a challenge from another well-known tipster, who claims that one of the camera openings shown on the Ultra and Pro models does not exist. This makes the latest glimpse interesting, but not necessarily reliable enough to establish Samsung’s final design.

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What do the Galaxy S27 dummy units show?

The images were shared by tipster Sonny Dickson on X and reportedly show the rear sides of three upcoming Samsung phones. The Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro units appear to have a rectangular camera module with four circular openings arranged in a two-by-two layout. Two of these openings are larger, while the other two are smaller.

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The Galaxy S27+ unit looks different, with three cameras arranged vertically on the rear. This suggests Samsung could be considering separate design treatments for its premium Ultra and Pro models and the Plus variant.

It is important to remember that dummy units are non-working models used to represent a phone’s physical design. They can offer an early idea of a device’s dimensions and layout, but do not confirm its final hardware or appearance.

Why the camera design is being questioned

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The images have drawn criticism from tipster Ice Universe, who questioned the camera arrangement on the two premium models. In a post on X, the tipster said the camera in the upper-right corner of the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra does not exist, adding that the picture is wrong.

The comment raises doubts about whether the dummy units accurately represent Samsung’s current design plans. The images should therefore be treated cautiously rather than as confirmation of a four-camera setup.

Samsung has not announced the Galaxy S27 lineup or confirmed the design of any of these models. More clarity is likely to emerge as the expected launch gets closer.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 7:05 AM IST
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