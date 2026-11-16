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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may get iPhone-like redesign, bring back Burgundy colour: Report

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may get iPhone-like redesign, bring back Burgundy colour: Report

Samsung’s next premium smartphone could bring changes that go beyond its familiar flagship formula, with a redesigned camera system, refreshed appearance and upgrades aimed at improving everyday usage.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 12:11 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may get iPhone-like redesign, bring back Burgundy colour: ReportSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may get a redesigned camera, bigger battery and Burgundy colour option. (Photo: Sonny Dickson / X (@SonnyDickson)

Samsung could be preparing one of its more significant changes to the Galaxy Ultra lineup with its next flagship smartphone. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to bring improvements to areas where the company has largely retained the same approach over recent generations, particularly battery capacity and camera design. The upcoming device could move beyond the 5,000mAh battery limit that has featured in Samsung’s Ultra smartphones for years. It may also receive a redesigned rear camera module, a different colour option and changes to its photography processing.

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Interestingly, some of these proposed design choices have drawn comparisons with Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro. While Samsung has not confirmed any of these developments, the reported changes could make the Galaxy S27 Ultra a notable upgrade over its predecessor.

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra - Camera redesign and battery upgrade expected

One of the biggest changes could be the rear camera arrangement. According to PhoneArena, Samsung may replace the familiar individual camera layout with a more prominent horizontal camera module. The redesigned setup is also reportedly expected to drop one telephoto lens, although conflicting reports mean the final camera design remains uncertain.

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The battery could receive a more substantial upgrade. Samsung has retained a 5,000mAh battery in its Ultra lineup for several years, but the Galaxy S27 Ultra may finally move beyond that capacity. The report does not specify the exact battery size.

Samsung could also bring back Burgundy, a colour previously offered with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The shade is currently available on Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models, drawing comparisons between the two flagship lineups.

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Camera processing and display could also get attention

The report suggests that, beyond hardware changes, Samsung is reportedly working on improving its photography software. The company could adjust image processing to deliver more natural-looking colours, an approach often associated with Apple’s iPhone cameras.

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The display is another area expected to receive attention. The Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature an improved panel, along with enhancements to Privacy Display. The reported changes may also address concerns among users sensitive to low-frequency PWM dimming, which can cause discomfort due to screen flickering.

Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy S27 Ultra or confirmed its specifications. These developments remain subject to change.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 12:11 PM IST
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