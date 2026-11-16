Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may lose 3x zoom camera as new design raises autofocus questions

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Galaxy S27 Pro, S27 Ultra could get redesigned camera module

Ice Universe has shared an illustration that it describes as the actual rear design of the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra. It shows a raised rectangular camera island with two large circular camera rings on the left and two smaller circular elements on the right.

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SammyGuru suggests that the two larger rings are expected to house the 200-megapixel main camera and 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Of the smaller elements, the upper one is the LED flash, while the lower one houses the telephoto camera. A rear-facing microphone hole sits between them.

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Photo: Ice Universe/X post

The arrangement appears different from earlier design illustrations, which showed the flash and telephoto camera inside a separate pill-shaped housing. Both premium models are expected to share this overall design, although their camera specifications could differ.

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Galaxy S27 Ultra may lose its dedicated 3x zoom camera

The more significant change could be in the camera hardware. The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to feature a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 3x telephoto lens. The S27 Ultra, meanwhile, could retain the 200-megapixel main and 50-megapixel ultra-wide cameras but use a 5x telephoto unit.

This would mean the Ultra could drop its dedicated 3x telephoto camera, unlike its predecessor. While the 5x camera could offer greater zoom reach, users may lose the flexibility of having a separate optical 3x zoom option.

100% sure this is the real design for the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra https://t.co/hXF0g1QViN — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2026

Another detail that can be observed in an Ice Universe post on X is that the illustration does not appear to show a laser autofocus module. It remains unclear whether Samsung has removed the component from both phones or whether the illustration simply leaves it out.

Laser autofocus helps smartphones lock focus, particularly in low-light conditions and when photographing subjects at close distances. SammyGuru has also raised rising component costs as a possible reason for hardware compromises, although this remains speculation.

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Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S27 series in early 2027. The company has not officially confirmed the camera design or specifications of either phone.