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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may ditch its familiar camera look: New case hints at a change

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may ditch its familiar camera look: New case hints at a change

Early protective cases point to a redesigned rear camera module on Samsung’s upcoming flagship, with new cutouts suggesting a different arrangement for its cameras, flash, and focusing hardware.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 11:21 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may ditch its familiar camera look: New case hints at a changeLeaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra point to a striking new design. (Image credit: Ice Universe/X)

Samsung’s next Ultra flagship is starting to reveal what might change on the back of the phone. Early images of Galaxy S27 Ultra cases suggest Samsung could move away from the separate camera rings used on recent models and instead use a larger, raised camera area. These new case designs also hint at how the cameras might be arranged in this updated module.

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Still, one important detail is unclear. The latest case shows only two openings in the long section next to the main cameras, raising questions about where Samsung will place the Laser AF sensor. Since Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy S27 Ultra, the final design could still change.

Galaxy S27 Ultra camera layout gets a closer look

Case images shared by Ice Universe show at least four Galaxy S27 Ultra cases, each with more detailed camera cutouts than the last. The newest design has two large camera openings stacked vertically on the left and a long oval section on the right.

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The latest case design suggests the third camera, likely a telephoto lens, could be above a smaller round opening for the LED flash. This matters because earlier CAD renders showed the third camera below the flash. So, these new images suggest some earlier renders might not show the final layout.

Where is the Laser AF sensor?

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This new setup raises a clear question: where will the Laser AF hardware go? Earlier reports said the third camera, LED flash, and Laser AF sensor could all fit in the same long section. But the latest case only has two visible openings, likely for the telephoto camera and flash.

That does not mean Samsung is getting rid of Laser AF. The sensor might be placed somewhere else or hidden in another part of the camera area. For now, these case designs give us a better idea of the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s camera layout, but the exact spot for the Laser AF is still unknown.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 11:21 AM IST
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