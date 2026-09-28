Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may ditch its familiar camera look: New case hints at a change

Still, one important detail is unclear. The latest case shows only two openings in the long section next to the main cameras, raising questions about where Samsung will place the Laser AF sensor. Since Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy S27 Ultra, the final design could still change.

Galaxy S27 Ultra camera layout gets a closer look

Case images shared by Ice Universe show at least four Galaxy S27 Ultra cases, each with more detailed camera cutouts than the last. The newest design has two large camera openings stacked vertically on the left and a long oval section on the right.

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The latest case design suggests the third camera, likely a telephoto lens, could be above a smaller round opening for the LED flash. This matters because earlier CAD renders showed the third camera below the flash. So, these new images suggest some earlier renders might not show the final layout.

Exclusive Analysis & Leak: A New Mystery Surrounding the Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Layout



At least four different Galaxy S27 Ultra cases have now surfaced, each with a different level of precision. Interestingly, as these cases become more accurate, they are gradually revealing… pic.twitter.com/1UHmhV94zd — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) September 27, 2026

Where is the Laser AF sensor?

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This new setup raises a clear question: where will the Laser AF hardware go? Earlier reports said the third camera, LED flash, and Laser AF sensor could all fit in the same long section. But the latest case only has two visible openings, likely for the telephoto camera and flash.

That does not mean Samsung is getting rid of Laser AF. The sensor might be placed somewhere else or hidden in another part of the camera area. For now, these case designs give us a better idea of the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s camera layout, but the exact spot for the Laser AF is still unknown.