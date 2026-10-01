Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 enters AirTag, Pixel Tag race with iPhone support and 900-million-device network

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3: Smaller design, longer battery

The Galaxy SmartTag 3 is around 35% smaller by volume and 33% lighter than the previous generation. Samsung says the compact design makes it easier to attach the tracker to keys, smaller bags, luggage or a pet collar. It comes in White and Black, with optional accessories including a Silicone Case with a keyring and a Loop Case.

Battery life has also improved. The SmartTag 3 is rated to last for up to 550 days with standard usage, while Power Saving Mode can extend this to up to 790 days. It also carries an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

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For nearby tracking, Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding enables Compass View to provide distance and directional guidance from up to 60 metres under line-of-sight conditions. As you get closer, UWB can provide more precise finding. When the tracker moves outside your phone's direct connection range, Samsung's Galaxy Find Network can help locate it. Samsung says more than 900 million participating Galaxy devices worldwide can act as finding nodes and update the SmartTag 3's location.

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Galaxy SmartTag 3 vs AirTag and Pixel Tag

Samsung's tracker now enters a space where Apple AirTag and Google Pixel Tag are already relevant. Apple's AirTag uses the Find My network, which Apple says includes more than a billion Apple devices. Google Pixel Tag, meanwhile, uses Google's Find Hub network to locate tagged belongings. These are separate networks from Samsung's Galaxy Find Network.

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The key change with SmartTag 3 is its cross-OS compatibility. Samsung says Galaxy and iOS users can access core finding and sharing features through SmartThings Find. However, this does not mean SmartTag 3 works through Apple's Find My network. Samsung also notes that features such as Compass View, Ring Phone and Left Behind Alert are unavailable on iOS.

The tracker also adds Place Notification, which can alert you when a tagged item moves into or out of a defined area. Location History stores records for up to seven days, while Movement Detection Alert can notify you when it detects movement. NFC-powered Lost Mode can display registered contact information or a message when you scan the tag with a compatible phone.

The Galaxy SmartTag 3 costs $29.99 (approximately ₹2,900) for a single pack and $99.99 (approximately ₹9,600) for a four-pack in the US. It launches in South Korea on October 7, 2026, followed by the US in early November. Additional markets are expected in 2027, while Samsung has not announced India pricing or availability yet.